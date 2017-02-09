Erweiterte Funktionen
Seattle Genetics Issues 2017 Revenue Guidance
09.02.17 23:54
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) announced the company anticipates 2017 total revenues to be in the range of $405 million to $445 million, comprised of: ADCETRIS net product sales of $280 million to $300 million; revenues from collaboration and license agreements of $75 million to $90 million; and royalty revenues of $50 million to $55 million.
For 2017, the company expects Research and development (R&D) expenses of $460 million to $500 million.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,81 $
|61,51 $
|1,30 $
|+2,11%
|09.02./23:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8125781026
|602322
|75,36 $
|26,02 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
