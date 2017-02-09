Seattle Genetics Issues 2017 Revenue Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) announced the company anticipates 2017 total revenues to be in the range of $405 million to $445 million, comprised of: ADCETRIS net product sales of $280 million to $300 million; revenues from collaboration and license agreements of $75 million to $90 million; and royalty revenues of $50 million to $55 million.





For 2017, the company expects Research and development (R&D) expenses of $460 million to $500 million.

