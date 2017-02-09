Erweiterte Funktionen



Seattle Genetics Issues 2017 Revenue Guidance




09.02.17 23:54
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) announced the company anticipates 2017 total revenues to be in the range of $405 million to $445 million, comprised of: ADCETRIS net product sales of $280 million to $300 million; revenues from collaboration and license agreements of $75 million to $90 million; and royalty revenues of $50 million to $55 million.


For 2017, the company expects Research and development (R&D) expenses of $460 million to $500 million.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,81 $ 61,51 $ 1,30 $ +2,11% 09.02./23:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8125781026 602322 75,36 $ 26,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		58,96 € +2,79%  09.02.17
Frankfurt 58,67 € +4,80%  09.02.17
Nasdaq 62,81 $ +2,11%  09.02.17
München 56,49 € +1,09%  09.02.17
Berlin 56,48 € +0,95%  09.02.17
Stuttgart 60,13 € 0,00%  09.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...