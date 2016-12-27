Erweiterte Funktionen



Seattle Genetics Announces Clinical Hold On Vadastuximab Talirine Trials




27.12.16
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics Inc.

(SGEN) announced that it has received notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that a clinical hold or partial clinical hold has been placed on several early stage trials of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in acute myeloid leukemia or AML.


The clinical holds were initiated to evaluate the potential risk of hepatotoxicity in patients who were treated with SGN-CD33A and received allogeneic stem cell transplant either before or after treatment. Six patients have been identified with hepatotoxicity, including several cases of veno-occlusive disease, with four fatal events.


Overall, more than 300 patients have been treated with SGN-CD33A in clinical trials across multiple treatment settings. Seattle Genetics is working diligently with the FDA to determine whether there is any association between hepatotoxicity and treatment with SGN-CD33A, to promptly identify appropriate protocol amendments for patient safety and to enable continuation of these trials.


The phase 1/2 trial of SGN-CD33A monotherapy in pre- and post-allogeneic transplant AML patients has been placed on full clinical hold. Two phase 1 trials have been placed on partial clinical hold (no new enrollment, existing patients may continue treatment with re-consent). These studies are SGN-CD33A monotherapy, including a subset of older AML patients in combination with hypomethylating agents, and SGN-CD33A combination treatment with 7+3 chemotherapy in newly diagnosed younger AML patients. No new studies will be initiated until the clinical holds are lifted.


Seattle Genetics' other ongoing trials of SGN-CD33A, including the phase 3 CASCADE trial in older AML patients and phase 1/2 trial in myelodysplastic syndrome, are proceeding with enrollment.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
60,38 € 57,89 € 2,49 € +4,30% 27.12./14:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8125781026 602322 69,00 € 24,59 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,38 € +4,30%  08:07
München 58,06 € +1,95%  08:01
Stuttgart 58,825 € +0,32%  13:58
Frankfurt 57,374 € 0,00%  23.12.16
Nasdaq 61,86 $ 0,00%  23.12.16
Berlin 50,50 € -11,42%  14:30
  = Realtime
