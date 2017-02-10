Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sears":
 Aktien      OS    


Sears Showing Substantial Rebound On Restructuring




10.02.17 18:41
dpa-AFX


HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the retailer soaring by 29.8 percent. Sears is rebounding off a record closing low.


The rally by Sears comes after the company said it delivered meaningful improvement in operating performance in the fourth quarter.


The company also announced a strategic restructuring program intended to streamline operations, further improve operating performance and target cost reductions of at least $1 billion on an annualized basis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,06 $ 5,54 $ 1,52 $ +27,44% 10.02./20:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8123501061 A0D9H0 19,12 $ 5,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,699 € +23,51%  20:09
Düsseldorf 6,807 € +29,29%  16:54
Frankfurt 6,736 € +27,72%  15:41
Nasdaq 7,06 $ +27,44%  20:13
Stuttgart 6,605 € +26,24%  19:21
Berlin 5,409 € +1,52%  13:35
Hamburg 5,106 € -3,19%  08:08
München 5,106 € -3,19%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
21 Sears Holdings Corporation 10.01.14
  ShareWise Wunschanalyse: Sea. 06.10.08
  shoping bei sears A0D9H0 29.11.07
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...