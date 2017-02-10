Erweiterte Funktionen
Sears Showing Substantial Rebound On Restructuring
10.02.17 18:41
dpa-AFX
HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have shown a substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday, with the retailer soaring by 29.8 percent. Sears is rebounding off a record closing low.
The rally by Sears comes after the company said it delivered meaningful improvement in operating performance in the fourth quarter.
The company also announced a strategic restructuring program intended to streamline operations, further improve operating performance and target cost reductions of at least $1 billion on an annualized basis.
