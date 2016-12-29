Sears Rebounding After Announcing New Credit Facility

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sears":

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, with the department store operator currently up by 4.8 percent. Sears is bouncing off a record closing low.





The rebound by Sears comes after the company said it has obtained a secured standby letter of credit facility that provides the company with additional liquidity to fund its operations.

