Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sears":
Sears Rebounding After Announcing New Credit Facility
29.12.16 19:06
dpa-AFX
HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) have moved notably higher during trading on Thursday, with the department store operator currently up by 4.8 percent. Sears is bouncing off a record closing low.
The rebound by Sears comes after the company said it has obtained a secured standby letter of credit facility that provides the company with additional liquidity to fund its operations.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,83 $
|8,18 $
|0,65 $
|+7,95%
|29.12./20:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8123501061
|A0D9H0
|21,98 $
|8,00 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,11 €
|+3,31%
|19:22
|Nasdaq
|8,82 $
|+7,82%
|20:42
|Stuttgart
|8,19 €
|+5,41%
|15:41
|Berlin
|8,136 €
|+4,47%
|19:35
|Hamburg
|7,681 €
|-1,23%
|08:13
|München
|7,681 €
|-1,23%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|7,689 €
|-1,30%
|09:49
|Frankfurt
|7,681 €
|-2,74%
|09:15
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|21
|Sears Holdings Corporation
|10.01.14
|ShareWise Wunschanalyse: Sea.
|06.10.08
|shoping bei sears A0D9H0
|29.11.07