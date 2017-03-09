Sears Holding On To Notable Gain In Afternoon Trading

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sears":

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Department store operator Sears (SHLD) is holding on to a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday but has pulled back off its best levels of the day.



Shares of Sears are currently up by 5.7 percent.

The advance by Sears comes after the company reported a narrower than expected fourth quarter loss on revenues that came in above analyst estimates.

