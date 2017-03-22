Sears Continues To Post Significant Loss In Afternoon Trading

Erweiterte Funktionen
HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply early in the session, shares of Sears Holdings (SHLD) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Wednesday.
Sears is currently down by 13.5 percent.
The decline by Sears comes after the department store operator's annual report said historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern.
