Seagate Technology Q2 Profit Rises
24.01.17 23:32
dpa-AFX
SCOTTS VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Seagate Technology plc (STX) reported second-quarter net income of $297 million or $1.00 per share compared to $165 million or $0.55 per share, previous year.
On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the net impact of certain items, Seagate reported net income of $412 million and earnings per share of $1.38. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Second-quarter revenue was $2.89 billion, compared to $2.99 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $2.83 billion, for the quarter.
The Board of Seagate has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share, which will be payable on April 5, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2017.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,44 $
|36,37 $
|1,07 $
|+2,94%
|25.01./00:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B58JVZ52
|A1C08F
|41,45 $
|18,42 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|34,85 €
|+4,15%
|24.01.17
|Nasdaq
|37,44 $
|+2,94%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|33,51 €
|+1,33%
|24.01.17
|Frankfurt
|33,432 €
|+1,31%
|24.01.17
|Hamburg
|33,10 €
|+0,49%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|35,31 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|München
|34,27 €
|-0,57%
|24.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|33,51 €
|-1,47%
|24.01.17
