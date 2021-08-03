Die Scope Hamburg bestätigt das Rating der EOS Holding GmbH mit A.

Hamburg (ots) - Die EOS Gruppe verfügt über ein moderates Geschäftsrisiko. Grundlage der erfolgreichen Unternehmensentwicklung der EOS Holding GmbH sind nach Auffassung der Analysten die langjährige Erfahrung des Unternehmens in der Bewertung, dem Erwerb und der Verwertung von notleidenden Forderungen, die führende Marktposition in Deutschland sowie die gute Präsenz in verschiedenen west- und osteuropäischen Ländern. Risiken ergeben sich aus Sicht der Ratingagentur insbesondere aus dem wettbewerbsbedingt steigenden Preisniveau notleidender, unbesicherter Forderungen sowie durch mögliche Veränderungen der rechtlichen Rahmenbedingungen für Inkassodienstleistungen.Das Finanzrisiko der EOS Gruppe schätzt die Agentur aufgrund des über Jahre erzielten sehr hohen Ertragsniveaus, der hohen Stabilität der erwirtschafteten Cashflows sowie der sehr guten Eigenkapitalausstattung und Entschuldungsfähigkeit als gering ein. Während sich der Umsatz erwartungsgemäß pandemiebedingt gegenüber dem Rekordwert vom Vorjahr abschwächte, konnte der Umsatzrückgang aufgrund von Kosteneinsparungen ertragsseitig teilkompensiert werden. In der Folge konnte EOS die Ertragskraft in einem herausfordernden Jahr gegenüber dem Planwert steigern. Vor dem Hintergrund von Nachholeffekten geht die Agentur für das laufende Geschäftsjahr von einer wieder positiven Entwicklung der Ertragskraft aus. Risiken hinsichtlich einer Abschwächung der Ertragskraft bestehen kurzfristig im Hinblick auf eine möglicherweise wieder beschleunigte Pandemieentwicklung.Die EOS Gruppe gehört zu den marktführenden Unternehmen für Inkassodienstleistungen in Europa. Das Dienstleistungsspektrum des Konzerns umfasst im Wesentlichen das treuhänderische Inkasso sowie den Ankauf und die Verwertung notleidender Forderungen.Die Zusammenfassung des Ratingberichts sowie die relevante Rating Methode sind auf scopehamburg.com (https://www.ehrg.de/) veröffentlicht.EOS Holding GmbH: https://www.ehrg.de/veroeffentlichte-ratings/eos-holding-gmbh/Die Scope Hamburg GmbH (vormals Euler Hermes Rating GmbH) wurde 2001 als unabhängige europäische Ratingagentur gegründet und konzentriert sich auf Unternehmens- und Projekt-Ratings. Die Scope Hamburg GmbH ist gemäß der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1060/2009 des Europäischen Parlaments registriert und wird von der European Banking Authority (EBA) als externe Ratingagentur (ECAI) anerkannt. Die Scope Hamburg GmbH ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Scope Group, dem führenden europäischen Anbieter von unabhängigen Kreditratings, ESG-Analysen und Fondsanalysen.© 2021 Scope Hamburg GmbH ("SHG") and/or its licensors and affiliates. All rights reserved.CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY SHG ARE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND SHG'S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE SHG'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. 