Scientists Create World's First Stable Semisynthetic Organism
24.01.17 16:29
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists have announced the development of the first stable semisynthetic organism.
Building on their 2014 study in which they synthesized a DNA base pair, the researchers at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in the U.S. created a new bacterium that uses the four natural bases (called A, T, C and G), which every living organism possesses, but that also holds as a pair two synthetic bases called X and Y in its genetic code.
TSRI Professor Floyd Romesberg and his colleagues have now shown that their single-celled organism can hold on indefinitely to the synthetic base pair as it divides.
"We've made this semisynthetic organism more life-like," said Romesberg, senior author of the new study.
Their research was published online in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
