Scientists Create World's First Stable Semisynthetic Organism




24.01.17 16:29
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scientists have announced the development of the first stable semisynthetic organism.


Building on their 2014 study in which they synthesized a DNA base pair, the researchers at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) in the U.S. created a new bacterium that uses the four natural bases (called A, T, C and G), which every living organism possesses, but that also holds as a pair two synthetic bases called X and Y in its genetic code.


TSRI Professor Floyd Romesberg and his colleagues have now shown that their single-celled organism can hold on indefinitely to the synthetic base pair as it divides.


"We've made this semisynthetic organism more life-like," said Romesberg, senior author of the new study.


Their research was published online in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



