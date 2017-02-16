Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. Reports 13% Decline In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. (SWM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.





The company said its bottom line fell to $24.2 million, or $0.80 per share. This was down from $27.7 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $198.7 million. This was down from $209.8 million last year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $24.2 Mln. vs. $27.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -12.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $198.7 Mln vs. $209.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.3%

