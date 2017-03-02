Schumer Joins Calls For Attorney General Sessions To Resign

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.



Y., has joined several of his Democratic colleagues in calling on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign following revelations of meetings with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential campaign.

"There cannot be even the scintilla of doubt about the impartiality and fairness of the attorney general, the top law enforcement official of the land," Schumer said.

"After this, it's clear Attorney General Sessions does not meet that test," he added. "Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign."

Schumer noted that Democrats have repeatedly called on Sessions to recuse himself from any investigation into contact between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

"The information reported last night makes it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that Attorney General Sessions cannot possibly lead an investigation into Russian interference in our elections or come anywhere near it," Schumer said.

"With these revelations, he may very well become the subject of it," he added. "It would be of Alice in Wonderland quality if this administration were to sanction him to investigate himself. Recusal should have been given, but this goes beyond that."

Schumer urged Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

If the Justice Department refuses to appoint a special prosecutor, Schumer said lawmakers should create a new and improved version of the Independent Counsel Law that would give a three-judge panel the authority to appoint an independent counsel.

The Senate Democratic leader also called on the inspector general of the Justice Department to immediately conduct a probe to see if the investigation has been compromised by Sessions' involvement.

Schumer joins several other senior Democrats in calling for Sessions to resign, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Congressman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.

Sessions acknowledged during his confirmation hearing that he had been called a surrogate for the Trump campaign but claimed he did not have communications with the Russians.

However, recent reports have revealed that Sessions met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak twice last year.

Sessions has subsequently said he did not discuss campaign issues with any Russian officials, calling the allegation "false."

A Sessions spokeswoman argued that the Attorney General met with the ambassador in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The revelations have led some top Republicans to urge Sessions to recuse himself from an investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, but they stopped short of calling for his resignation.

Sessions told NBC News early Thursday there is "no doubt" he would recuse himself whenever it is appropriate.

