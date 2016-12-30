Schumer Demanding More Disclosures From Trump Cabinet Picks

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a sign Democrats may seek to delay confirmation of President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks, incoming Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.



Y., is demanding additional financial disclosures from the nominees.

A report from Politico said Schumer sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., earlier this month outlining his demands.

Sources familiar with the matter told Politico the demands include comprehensive financial disclosures from each nominee, time to review those disclosures, and completed reviews by the FBI and the Office of Government Ethics before confirmation hearings.

In a post to Twitter this week, Schumer noted the Senate has received tax returns from Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin and Health and Human Services Secretary nominee Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., but noted they are still waiting on Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson and the rest of the Cabinet.

Schumer spokesman Matt House told Politico Democrats are not ruling out some form of retaliation if Trump's nominees "are holding back tax returns, critical financial information, and are behind on their ethics certification."

"If Republicans think we're going to quickly greenlight their nominees to fill up this rigged Cabinet without a thorough review, they have another thing coming," House said.

Politico said Schumer's letter also included a call for McConnell to not schedule simultaneous confirmation hearings for Cabinet nominees, so that members on multiple committees can attend each confirmation hearing.

Democrats can use procedural maneuvers to delay the confirmation of Trump's nominees, but Politico noted a 2013 rules change prevents them from unilaterally blocking the president-elect's Cabinet selections.

In a statement to CBS News, McConnell spokesman Don Stewart noted the two parties "worked together and expeditiously to carefully consider" President Barack Obama's nominees.

"Sen. Schumer and others approved wholeheartedly of this approach at the time, so surely they won't object to treating the incoming president's nominees with the same courtesy and seriousness with which the Senate acted on President Obama's nominees," Stewart said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM