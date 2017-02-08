WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.



Y., accused Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch of dodging questions on key legal and constitutional issues during his meeting with federal appeals court judge on Tuesday.

In a press conference following the approximately 45-minute meeting, Schumer told reporters Gorsuch "avoided answers like the plague."

"This President is testing fundamental underpinnings of our democracy and its institutions," Schumer said. "These times deserve answers and Judge Gorsuch did not provide them. I have serious, serious concerns about this nominee."

Schumer argued the bar for a Supreme Court nominee to prove they can be independent has never been higher, accusing President Donald Trump of showing deep contempt for an independent judiciary.

The Senate Democratic leader said he pressed Gorsuch on a number of issues, including Trump's immigration ban and claims of voter fraud as well as a clause in the Constitution prohibiting the president from receiving gifts from foreign leaders.

Schumer claimed he has not made up his mind on whether he will support Gorsuch but argued that Trump's Supreme Court nominee deserves intense scrutiny in light of the president's actions.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Ben Sasse, R-Neb., offered a far more positive assessment of his meeting with Gorsuch, calling the judge a supremely qualified and thoughtful nominee.

"The Chicken Little hysteria from some of my friends on the other side of the aisle is just sad and absurd," Sasse said. "If they keep working to paint Judge Gorsuch as a mouth-breathing bald eagle hunter, they'll embarrass themselves."

"Judge Gorsuch and I talked at length about our constitutional system of checks and balances," he added. "Whenever Democrats want to stop dealing in fiction, I'm confident Judge Gorsuch is ready for a serious conversation."

Trump's nomination of Gorsuch will need support from some Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster, although Republicans have suggested they may invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to require only a majority.

