Schumer Announces Opposition To Gorsuch Nomination To Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a widely anticipated move, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.



Y., has announced his opposition to President Donald Trump's nomination of federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday that he would vote against Gorsuch and urged his Democratic colleagues to support a filibuster of the nomination.

The announcement from Schumer came shortly after Senator Bob Casey, D-Penn., who was seen as a potential swing vote, also announced his opposition to Gorsuch.

Schumer argued that Gorsuch did not prove he could be an "independent check" on Trump, calling the judge "someone with a deep-seated conservative ideology."

The Democratic leader also accused Gorsuch of dodging questions during his 20-hour-long testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Democrats on the committee repeatedly sought to get Gorsuch to take positions on issues such as workers rights and gun control, but the judge refused to take the bait.

Gorsuch argued that answering questions about cases that could come before the court would signal to future litigants that he can't be a fair judge.

Republicans control 52 seats in the Senate and would need eight Democrats to join them in order to break a potential filibuster.

However, GOP leaders have suggested they may invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to require only a majority vote in support of the nomination.

Schumer argued that a Supreme Court nominee that cannot win 60 votes does not deserve a lifetime position on the nation's highest court.

"If this nominee cannot earn 60 votes - a bar met by each of President Obama's nominees and George Bush's last two nominees - the answer isn't to change the rules. It's to change the nominee," Schumer said.

Sources recently told Politico a group of moderate Democrats is exploring a deal to allow Gorsuch to win 60 votes in exchange for preserving their right to filibuster a potential second Trump nominee who could more significantly alter the makeup of the court.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM