Schroders FY16 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend; Says New Year Started Well

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Schroders plc (SDRC.L), an asset management company, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax increased to 618.1 million pounds from last year's 589.0 million pounds.





Basic earnings per share were 178.3 pence, compared to 171.1 pence last year.

Profit before tax and exceptional items were 644.7 million pounds, compared to 609.7 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share before exceptional items were 186.3 pence, compared to 176.9 pence last year.

Net operating revenue increased 7% to 1.71 billion pounds from 1.60 billion pounds in the prior year.

Assets under management and administration went up 27% to 397.1 billion pounds from 313.5 billion pounds a year ago.

Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 64 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 93 pence per share, an increase of 7%.

Looking ahead, the company said its year has started well, but the firm is mindful of industry headwinds and that market returns remain difficult to predict. This is likely to weigh on client demand, particularly within the Intermediary sales channel, and create volatility in flows in the medium term.

Separately, Schroders said that Philip Mallinckrodt, Group Head of Private Assets and Wealth Management, relinquished his executive responsibilities on 1 March 2017 after more than 20 years with the firm. A member of the principal shareholder group, he continues on the Board of Schroders as a non-executive Director and has joined the Nominations Committee.

Private Assets and Wealth Management will report to Group Chief Executive, Peter Harrison.

