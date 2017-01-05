Schnitzer Steel Sees Higher Q2 Auto And Metals Recycling Operating Income

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.



(SCHN) said that it currently expects Auto and Metals Recycling or AMR's operating income for the second quarter to increase sequentially and year-over-year driven by the continued improvements in market conditions for recycled metals. AMR's second quarter performance is expected to reflect higher ferrous average selling prices and sales volumes and an anticipated favorable impact from average inventory accounting, as well as continued benefits from previously announced cost reduction and productivity initiatives.

The Company currently anticipates or the Steel Manufacturing Business SMB's second quarter performance to be slightly improved from the first quarter due to higher selling prices, with the elimination of the expenses associated with the equipment upgrade expected to be offset by higher raw material costs and higher inventory costs associated with low production volumes resulting from the downtime.

"In the first quarter, AMR delivered a substantial increase in operating income compared to the prior year quarter, largely due to the increased contributions from the successful implementation of our cost savings and productivity initiatives. In the second quarter, our expectations for improved performance are underpinned by the stronger market environment that we are experiencing as well as continued progress on our strategic initiatives to reduce costs, deliver internally-generated synergies and drive further productivity initiatives," commented Tamara Lundgren, President and Chief Executive Officer.

