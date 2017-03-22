Erweiterte Funktionen



Schnitzer Steel Reports Preliminary Q2 Profit




22.03.17 13:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

(SCHN) announced it expects second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.37 - $0.40 and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.34 - $0.37. In the prior year second quarter, the company reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.48 and an adjusted loss per share of $0.25.


Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company will report its second-quarter financial results on April 6, 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
USD 5 Mio. Kreditlinie für Bau oder Übernahme von 100 Funktürmen!
Übernahme von 500 Funktürmen voraus - 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
20,6999 $ 20,25 $ 0,4499 $ +2,22% 22.03./14:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8068821060 899146 30,60 $ 14,83 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 20,6999 $ +2,22%  14:43
Stuttgart 18,597 € -0,44%  11:48
Frankfurt 18,696 € -2,44%  14:35
Berlin 18,535 € -7,26%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...