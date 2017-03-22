Schnitzer Steel Reports Preliminary Q2 Profit
22.03.17 13:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.
(SCHN) announced it expects second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.37 - $0.40 and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.34 - $0.37. In the prior year second quarter, the company reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.48 and an adjusted loss per share of $0.25.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company will report its second-quarter financial results on April 6, 2017.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,6999 $
|20,25 $
|0,4499 $
|+2,22%
|22.03./14:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8068821060
|899146
|30,60 $
|14,83 $