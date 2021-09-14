Scherzer & Co - H121 NAV return above market average

Scherzer’s (PZS’s) NAV increased 28.2% to end-August 2021 in total return terms, vastly outperforming the German equity markets, where the main indices posted 15–17% gains. The H121 EPS was 48% higher year-on-year at €0.14 per share, despite a higher base as a result of the one-off gains from the conclusion of the AXA case, which was accounted for in H120. Owing to strong results, PZS reintroduced a dividend pay-out, distributing €0.05 per share (ex-div in May 2021), implying a yield of 1.6%.