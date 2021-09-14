Scherzer & Co - H121 NAV return above market average

Erweiterte Funktionen
Scherzer’s (PZS’s) NAV increased 28.2% to end-August 2021 in total return terms, vastly outperforming the German equity markets, where the main indices posted 15–17% gains. The H121 EPS was 48% higher year-on-year at €0.14 per share, despite a higher base as a result of the one-off gains from the conclusion of the AXA case, which was accounted for in H120. Owing to strong results, PZS reintroduced a dividend pay-out, distributing €0.05 per share (ex-div in May 2021), implying a yield of 1.6%.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,10 €
|3,12 €
|-0,02 €
|-0,64%
|14.09./13:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0006942808
|694280
|3,16 €
|2,02 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|3,10 €
|-0,64%
|13.09.21
|Stuttgart
|3,10 €
|+0,65%
|15:30
|Xetra
|3,14 €
|+0,64%
|09:21
|Düsseldorf
|3,08 €
|0,00%
|14:57
|München
|3,14 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Berlin
|3,12 €
|0,00%
|15:42
|Frankfurt
|3,08 €
|-3,75%
|08:04
= Realtime
