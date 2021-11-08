Erweiterte Funktionen

Schaltbau Holding - Long term growth potential remains intact




08.11.21 08:16
Edison Investment Research

Schaltbau Holding reported 3% growth in both revenues and EBIT in 9M21, which is a slowdown versus the stronger growth in H121. Reasons for this are the global supply chain bottlenecks and projects delays due to the prolonged pandemic. Guidance for FY21 was reiterated and we expect a further improvement in EBIT margin to 7.4% in 2023, reflecting an EBIT CAGR of 28% in 2021–23e. After completion of the Carlyle Group’s takeover on 25 October 2021, the offer for the remaining c 22% of the shares will be published in early November and the delisting of the shares is expected at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2NBTL2 A2NBTL 56,00 € 25,00 €
