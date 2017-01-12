Savills Now Sees FY16 Underlying Results Meaningfully Ahead Of Previous View

Erweiterte Funktionen



LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills plc (SVS.L), a real estate advisor, reported Thursday said it now anticipates that underlying results for the year to December 31, 2016 will be meaningfully ahead of previous expectations.


In its pre-close trading update, the company said it experienced a strong finish to the year with the completion of significant volumes of commercial and residential transactions in a number of businesses around the world and benefited from further sterling devaluation.


In the UK, the company saw increased market share in commercial investment transactions, primarily as a result of the post-referendum interest emanating from overseas.


Asia Pacific and Continental European transactional businesses have performed ahead of expectations, offsetting a flat performance from the US business.


In the current year, the company said it expects a tempering of the strong transaction volumes of recent times in many markets, against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty over global economic prospects, geopolitical risks and rising bond yields. Accordingly, the company said it retains original expectations for 2017.


Savills will report 2016 full year results on March 22.


