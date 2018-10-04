Frankfurt (ots) - International Federation of Robotics presentsWorld Robotics Report 2018:- Press conference - October 18th (Thursday) at 10:00 in Tokyo -IFRPresident, Junji Tsuda- IFR Vice President, Steven Wyatt- IFR Statistical Department, Gudrun LitzenbergerIndustrial robots are the crucial part of digitalization of themanufacturing industry around the world. The new World RoboticsReport by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) shows that arecord of 381.000 units have been shipped globally - plus 30 percent.Sales value increased by 21 percent to a new peak of US$16.2 billion.At the same time total number of professional service robots soldrose by 85 percent.The new World Robotics Report 2018 shows where Asia, America andEurope now stand in the automation race. How will the conquest ofindustrial robots progress in the automotive and electronics sectorsor even completely new fields of application until 2021 and how doesthe service robots sector evolve?The International Federation of Robotics invites journalists to apress conference for the publication of the World Robotics Report2018:When: Thursday, October 18th 201810:00-11:30 Tokyo local timeWhere: Tokyo Big Site Conference Tower, room 606.3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063, JapanThe Speakers:- Junji Tsuda, President of IFR (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)- IFR Vice President, Steven Wyatt (ABB)- Gudrun Litzenberger, IFR Statistical DepartmentThe Topics:- World Robotics Report - Industrial Robots: The global automationrace in numbers- World Robotics Report - Service Robots: successstory for professional & private use- Robotic trends and new fields of application in the futurePlease register with Carsten Heer:email: newsroom@econ-news.com Telephone: +49 40 82244 284World Robotics Report - Industrial Robots: This unique reportprovides global statistics on industrial robots in standardizedtables and enables national comparisons to be made. It containsstatistical data from around 40 countries broken down into areas ofapplication, industrial sectors, types of robots and other technicaland economic aspects. Production, export and import data is listedfor selected countries. It also describes the trends in relation torobot density, e.g. the number of robots per 10,000 employees inrelevant sectors.World Robotics Report - Service Robots: This unique reportprovides global statistics on service robots, market analyses, casestudies and international research strategies on service robots. Thestudy is jointly prepared with our partner Fraunhofer IPA, Stuttgart.The International Federation of Roboticshttp://www.ifr.orgGudrun LitzenbergerInternational Federation of RoboticsPressekontakt:econNEWSnetworkCarsten HeerTel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284E-Mail: redaktion@econ-news.deOriginal-Content von: The International Federation of Robotics, übermittelt durch news aktuell