Save-the-date: New World Robotics Report 2018 - "How the robotics boom changes industry and people's life worldwide"
04.10.18 07:36
Frankfurt (ots) - International Federation of Robotics presents
World Robotics Report 2018:
- Press conference - October 18th (Thursday) at 10:00 in Tokyo -IFR
President, Junji Tsuda
- IFR Vice President, Steven Wyatt
- IFR Statistical Department, Gudrun Litzenberger
Industrial robots are the crucial part of digitalization of the
manufacturing industry around the world. The new World Robotics
Report by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) shows that a
record of 381.000 units have been shipped globally - plus 30 percent.
Sales value increased by 21 percent to a new peak of US$16.2 billion.
At the same time total number of professional service robots sold
rose by 85 percent.
The new World Robotics Report 2018 shows where Asia, America and
Europe now stand in the automation race. How will the conquest of
industrial robots progress in the automotive and electronics sectors
or even completely new fields of application until 2021 and how does
the service robots sector evolve?
The International Federation of Robotics invites journalists to a
press conference for the publication of the World Robotics Report
2018:
When: Thursday, October 18th 2018
10:00-11:30 Tokyo local time
Where: Tokyo Big Site Conference Tower, room 606.
3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan
The Speakers:
- Junji Tsuda, President of IFR (Yaskawa Electric Corporation)
- IFR Vice President, Steven Wyatt (ABB)
- Gudrun Litzenberger, IFR Statistical Department
The Topics:
- World Robotics Report - Industrial Robots: The global automation
race in numbers
- World Robotics Report - Service Robots: success
story for professional & private use
- Robotic trends and new fields of application in the future
Please register with Carsten Heer:
email: newsroom@econ-news.com Telephone: +49 40 82244 284
World Robotics Report - Industrial Robots: This unique report
provides global statistics on industrial robots in standardized
tables and enables national comparisons to be made. It contains
statistical data from around 40 countries broken down into areas of
application, industrial sectors, types of robots and other technical
and economic aspects. Production, export and import data is listed
for selected countries. It also describes the trends in relation to
robot density, e.g. the number of robots per 10,000 employees in
relevant sectors.
World Robotics Report - Service Robots: This unique report
provides global statistics on service robots, market analyses, case
studies and international research strategies on service robots. The
study is jointly prepared with our partner Fraunhofer IPA, Stuttgart.
The International Federation of Robotics
http://www.ifr.org
Gudrun Litzenberger
International Federation of Robotics
Pressekontakt:
econNEWSnetwork
Carsten Heer
Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284
E-Mail: redaktion@econ-news.de
