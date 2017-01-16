WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Irked by a NBC show poking fun at his recent press conference, President-elect Donald Trump slammed "Saturday Night Live" as the American channel's worst program.





The NBC show returned from its winter holiday break on Saturday, and the episode featured Alec Baldwin's parody of Trump and his first press conference in nearly half a year.

"@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC," Trump said on Twitter Sunday. "Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!," he added.

A former host of Saturday Night Live, Trump has been critical of how the NBC sketch show has portrayed him on air.

In a Twitter post in October, the New York billionaire opined that it is time to stop "the boring and unfunny show."

"Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

And in November, Trump called it "a totally one-sided, biased show."

Last month, he said Saturday Night Live is unwatchable.

