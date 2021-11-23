Erweiterte Funktionen
Sareum Holdings - SDC-1801’s clinical plan modified
23.11.21 12:52
Edison Investment Research
Sareum’s lead asset SDC-1801 is inching closer to completing its preclinical toxicology studies, although the decision to pursue a capsule alternative to the original suspension formulation, at the cost of a further delay in the clinical trial application (CTA) filing (now expected mid-2022), comes as a surprise. Management asserts that the new formulation adds value to the programme (removing the need to develop capsules at a later stage) and is supported by £4.6m of funds raised in calendar Q221/Q321. While we see merits in the strategy, continued delays may concern the market. Encouragingly, out-licensed asset, SRA737, seems to be gaining traction after Sierra Oncology’s decision to reassess it in combination with other targeted therapies. We expect that the next few months will be crucial for Sareum.
