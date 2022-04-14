Erweiterte Funktionen


Sareum Holdings - GSK’s Sierra acquisition, read-across for Sareum




14.04.22 08:14
Edison Investment Research

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has announced the acquisition of Sierra Oncology, Sareum’s licensing partner for its CHK1 asset SRA737 (held in partnership with CRT Pioneer Fund) targeting solid tumours. The deal values Sierra at $55/share (a 39% premium to the closing price on 12 April) for a total consideration of $1.9bn. As a reminder, SRA737 was in-licensed by Sierra in 2016 and Sareum holds a 27.5% stake in the proceeds of the licence agreement. Development work on SRA737 had been deprioritised (due to funding constraints) until recently, when Sierra indicated a revival in development work on a potential combination therapy. Sareum’s share price has responded favourably following news on the acquisition, suggesting that the market is expecting progress on the asset to accelerate given the significantly heftier resources at GSK’s disposal. We note that first patient dosing in any studies involving SRA737 will trigger a milestone payment of $2m (translating to $0.55m to Sareum).

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien müssen ins Depot - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein. Diesen Uran Hot Stock jetzt kaufen nach 1.434% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ins Lithium-Geschäft ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:36 , Aktiennews
Interessante Signale bei Lithium Americas!
11:36 , Aktiennews
Agrana Beteiligungs Aktie: Unbekannte Hamme [...]
11:36 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktie: Was DAS für die [...]
11:36 , Aktiennews
Covestro Aktie: Ist das wirklich normal?
11:36 , Aktiennews
Taiwan, tut es schon wieder!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...