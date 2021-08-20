Erweiterte Funktionen
Sareum Holdings - Fund raising to cushion pipeline risk
20.08.21 14:06
Edison Investment Research
Sareum released a trading update on 19 August ahead of its full-year results (financial year end 30 June 2021) expected in October 2021. Final pre-clinical studies on the lead asset, TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor SDC-1801, are now expected to commence in Q421 (previously Q321) due to COVID-19 induced supply disruptions. The timeline for the clinical trial application (CTA) and Phase I clinical trials, however, remains unchanged (end Q421 and early 2022 respectively). Short-term liquidity issues have been alleviated following two subscriptions to high net-worth individuals raising £2.37m in June and a further c £2.18m in July and August 2021. Although increased R&D expenses widened the FY21 net loss to £1.6m (versus £0.96m in FY20), the cash balance has improved (£2.7m at the end of June 2021 versus £1.3m at the end of December 2020).
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,085 €
|0,095 €
|-0,01 €
|-10,53%
|20.08./18:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B02RFS12
|A0EALG
|0,14 €
|0,017 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.