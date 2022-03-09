Erweiterte Funktionen


Sareum Holdings - Approaching the clinic




09.03.22 16:36
Edison Investment Research

Sareum’s H122 results (to end-December 2021) provided an update on the company’s progress with its therapeutic pipeline. With final toxicology and safety studies for lead asset SDC-1801 completed in Q4 of CY21 (final report expected by end-Q122), the company is on track to file an exploratory clinical trial application (CTA) in mid-2022 and start clinical studies in H222. The cash balance of £5.6m at the end of H1 should be sufficient to take SDC-1801 through Phase Ia clinical trials and accelerate SDC-1802’s preclinical progress, with the company continuing to assess options to further clinical development. Sareum completed the 50:1 share consolidation it announced at the December 2021 AGM, with the new shares starting trading on 1 March.

Aktuell
Uran-Superzyklus startet jetzt - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
392% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithiumpreis über 63.500$ - Elon Musk und Tesla ($TSLA) steigen ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
18:50 , Aktiennews
ChemoCentryx Aktie: Das könnte ganz eng we [...]
18:50 , Aktiennews
Langham Hospitality Investments Aktie: Das is [...]
18:50 , Aktiennews
The Honest Company-Anleger machen nicht m [...]
18:50 , Aktiennews
Deutsche Post Aktie: Das könnte das Aus be [...]
18:50 , Aktiennews
InflaRx Aktie: Schlechte Nachrichten!
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...