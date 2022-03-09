Sareum Holdings - Approaching the clinic

Sareum’s H122 results (to end-December 2021) provided an update on the company’s progress with its therapeutic pipeline. With final toxicology and safety studies for lead asset SDC-1801 completed in Q4 of CY21 (final report expected by end-Q122), the company is on track to file an exploratory clinical trial application (CTA) in mid-2022 and start clinical studies in H222. The cash balance of £5.6m at the end of H1 should be sufficient to take SDC-1801 through Phase Ia clinical trials and accelerate SDC-1802’s preclinical progress, with the company continuing to assess options to further clinical development. Sareum completed the 50:1 share consolidation it announced at the December 2021 AGM, with the new shares starting trading on 1 March.