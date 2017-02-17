Saputo Recalls Cheese For Listeria Scare

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Dairy giant Saputo Inc.



(SAP.TO) is voluntarily recalling certain Gouda cheese products in the U.S. due to potential listeria contamination.

Saputo said one of its suppliers, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, notified the company that some specialty Gouda cheese products that it supplied to Saputo's Green Bay, Wisconsin facility may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Saputo noted that the retail products being recalled are the Great Midwest Applewood Smoked Gouda cheeses. As a precautionary measure, Saputo is also recalling the Dutchmark Pasteurized Processed Smoked Gouda cheeses that were packaged on the same line.

The Great Midwest Applewood Smoked Gouda cheeses were sold primarily in retail stores at deli counters and deli cases.

However, Saputo said that no illnesses due to consumption of these products have been reported. Customers concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Saputo said it is working with impacted customers to ensure that the recalled products are removed from the marketplace. The company urged consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The recall was initiated with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM