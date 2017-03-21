Sanofi's Study Says Allergy Sufferer's Sleep To Be Disrupted 4 Times Than Normal

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sanofi S.A.":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that its social experiment in 160 participants have shown that allergy sufferer's sleep could be disrupted nearly 4 times more than a normal person.



The makers of Xyzal Allergy 24 HR said half of the participants were allergy sufferers. All the participants wore a wearable device for 30 days to track their sleep and activity patterns.

The experiment found that allergy symptoms can impact various elements of sufferers' lives, including both the quality of their sleep and their daytime activities.

"Many allergy sufferers have gotten so used to their symptoms that they don't even realize how significantly they may be impacting their day-to-day lives, including everything from their sleep at night to their productivity during the day, " said Dr. Neeta Ogden

Participants in the experiment also completed a daily survey to track perceptions of their allergy symptoms, sleep patterns and activities, as a way to provide additional context for the wearable device data. Allergy sufferers had a harder time falling asleep and staying asleep than people without allergies. Allergy symptoms were the top factor that negatively impacted the sleep of these allergy sufferers-even more so than stress, discomfort, temperature or work.

Allergy sufferers were less rested and less physically active during the day than people without allergies.

For example, allergy sufferers traveled an average of only 3.16 miles a day while active, whereas people without allergies traveled 3.35 miles. That could translate to 69 fewer miles per year-the distance of approximately two and a half marathons.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM