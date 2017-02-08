Sanofi Stock Up As Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sanofi S.A.":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading after the French drug giant reported significant increase in fourth-quarter profit with higher sales in all business units.





For fiscal 2017, Sanofi expects Business earnings per share to be stable to negative 3 percent at constant exchange rates. The outlook is consistent with its previously announced Strategic Roadmap guidance for the 2016-17 period.

For the fourth quarter, IFRS net income was 790 million euros, up 136.5 percent from the prior year's 334 million euros. IFRS reported earnings per share grew 138.5 percent to 0.62 euro from last year's 0.26 euro.

Business net income was 1.61 billion euros, compared to 1.71 billion euros last year. Business earnings per share were 1.25 euros, compared to 1.31 euros last year.

Quarterly sales were 8.867 billion euros, up 3.3 percent from 8.58 billion euros a year ago. At constant exchange rates, sales increased 3.4 percent.

Fourth-quarter Pharmaceuticals sales increased 3.4 percent to 7.52 billion euros, driven by Multiple Sclerosis, Rare Disease and Cardiovascular franchises.

The company noted that all global business units delivered positive sales performance in the quarter.

Sanofi Genzyme (Specialty Care) sales increased 12.6 percent driven by multiple sclerosis products. Sanofi Pasteur sales grew 3.7 percent due to strong pediatric combination franchise sales. Diabetes and Cardiovascular sales were up 3.8 percent. Global diabetes franchise sales increased 1.9 percent

Further, the company said its Board of Directors convened on February 7, and proposed a dividend of 2.96 euros per share, the 23rd consecutive annual increase.

In Paris, Sanofi shares were trading at 77.88 euros, up 2.61 percent.

