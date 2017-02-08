Sanofi Q4 Profit Up; Sees 2017 Business EPS To Be Stable To -3% At CER
08.02.17 08:02
PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its fourth-quarter IFRS net income was 790 million euros, up 136.5% from the prior year.
IFRS reported earnings per share grew 138.5% to 0.62 euros from last year.
Business earnings per share declined 4.6% to 1.25 euros in the prior year.
Quarterly sales were 8.867 billion euros, up 3.3% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 0.1 percentage points. At CER, Company sales increased 3.4%.
Sanofi expects 2017 Business EPS to be stable to -3% at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events, consistent with its previously announced Strategic Roadmap guidance for the 2016-17 period. Applying the average December 2016 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2017 Business EPS is estimated to be +3% to +4%.
The Board of Directors convened on February 7, 2017, and proposed a dividend of 2.96 euros per share.
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|78,14 €
|75,369 €
|2,771 €
|+3,68%
|08.02./09:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0000120578
|920657
|78,92 €
|65,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|78,14 €
|+3,68%
|09:15
|Frankfurt
|77,55 €
|+2,22%
|09:03
|Hannover
|76,00 €
|+1,33%
|08:11
|Berlin
|76,01 €
|+0,58%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|80,50 $
|+0,19%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|76,16 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|76,26 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|München
|75,90 €
|-0,50%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|76,00 €
|-0,65%
|08:11
