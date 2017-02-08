Erweiterte Funktionen

Sanofi Q4 Profit Up; Sees 2017 Business EPS To Be Stable To -3% At CER




08.02.17 08:02
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) reported that its fourth-quarter IFRS net income was 790 million euros, up 136.5% from the prior year.

IFRS reported earnings per share grew 138.5% to 0.62 euros from last year.


Business earnings per share declined 4.6% to 1.25 euros in the prior year.


Quarterly sales were 8.867 billion euros, up 3.3% on a reported basis. Exchange rate movements had a negative effect of 0.1 percentage points. At CER, Company sales increased 3.4%.


Sanofi expects 2017 Business EPS to be stable to -3% at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events, consistent with its previously announced Strategic Roadmap guidance for the 2016-17 period. Applying the average December 2016 exchange rates, the currency impact on 2017 Business EPS is estimated to be +3% to +4%.


The Board of Directors convened on February 7, 2017, and proposed a dividend of 2.96 euros per share.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

