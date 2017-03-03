Erweiterte Funktionen

Sanofi Pasteur & AstraZeneca Join To Develop, Commercialize MEDI8897




03.03.17 08:37
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi and its vaccines unit Sanofi Pasteur announced an agreement with MedImmune, the global biologics research and development arm of AstraZeneca, to develop and commercialize a monoclonal antibody - MEDI8897 - for the prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus associated illness in newborns and infants.

MEDI8897 is currently being investigated in a Phase IIb study in preterm infants with plans for a Phase III trial in healthy full-term infants. MEDI8897 received fast-track designation from the U.S. FDA in 2015.


MedImmune will continue to lead all development activity up to the first approval, and AstraZeneca will retain MEDI8897 manufacturing activities. Sanofi-Pasteur will lead the commercialization activities for MEDI8897.


Sanofi Pasteur will make an upfront payment of 120 million euros and pay up to 495 million euros upon achievement of certain development and sales-related milestones. The two companies will share all costs and profits equally.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



