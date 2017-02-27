Sanofi, Lonza In Partnership To Build Swiss Biologics Production Facility

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sanofi S.A.":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) and Lonza Group AG (LZAGF.



PK), a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries, announced Monday that they have entered into a strategic partnership to establish a large-scale biologics production facility in Switzerland. The initial investment will be around 290 million Swiss francs or 270 million euros, to be split equally between each company.

Under the partnership in the form of a joint venture, the companies agreed to build and operate a large-scale mammalian cell culture facility for monoclonal antibody production in Visp, Switzerland.

The joint venture combines the strong biologics development pipeline of Sanofi with the expertise of Lonza to design, construct, start-up and operate a state-of-the-art large-scale mammalian cell culture facility.

The initial phase of the facility will commence construction in 2017, pending necessary regulatory approvals. It is expected to be fully operational by 2020. Lonza has previously built and licensed three similar facilities in the U.S. and Singapore.

