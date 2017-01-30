Sanmina Corporation Profit Advances 23% In Q1

Erweiterte Funktionen



30.01.17 22:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $57.73 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $46.81 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.72 billion. This was up from $1.53 billion last year.


Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $57.73 Mln. vs. $46.81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.75 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 29.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 - $0.72 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.675 - $1.725 Bln


