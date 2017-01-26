Sandal plc : Issue of Equity

26 January 2017 SANDAL PLC ("Sandal" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity

The Board of Sandal Plc, the designer, developer and manufacturer of electronic products, announces that it has issued 184,999 new Ordinary Shares at 28p per share as a result of a Placing to new investors.





Total Voting Rights

As at 26 January 2017, Sandal's capital consists of 16,498,901 ordinary shares of 2p each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 16,498,901. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Ends

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Sandal Plc 01279 422022 Alan Tadd, CEO Oliver Tadd, Director www.sandal-plc.co.uk

Daniel Stewart & Co plc 020 7776 6550 Peter Shea/Daphne Zhang

MB Communications 07860 489571 Maxine Barnes

Note to Editors:

Sandal plc commenced business in 1996 and designs, develops and manufactures consumer electronics products. Its business is divided into two distinct product groups, PowerConnections, a long established wholesaler and reseller of a successful and patented range of converter plugs and power cables, and Energenie, which sells a newer product range that includes energy saving products, portable charging devices and the new MiHome range of products aimed at the "Home Automation" and "Internet of Things" marketplace.

PowerConnections is a supplier to customers, in the UK and abroad, of single- phase electrical connection products. The products are manufactured in three partner factories in the Far East and have distributors worldwide for its range of patented converter plugs. The Company's product portfolio consists of International Power Leads, Rewireable Plugs, Converters and Connectors. These products are stocked in the Far East, Australia and UK.

Energenie offers Eco and electrical, travel and energy saving products for homes and offices, reducing energy usage and the Home Automation sector. It has store listings for its current products with several large retailers including Homebase, Maplin, Amazon, Screwfix, Toolstation and ASDA.

The new range of MiHome home automation products makes the remote operation of everyday household appliances and energy monitoring more accessible to consumers due to better affordability and simplicity of control through smartphone and tablet connectivity.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Sandal plc via GlobeNewswire

BVV2324R8

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM