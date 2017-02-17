Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Samsung Electronics St":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Samsung's Lee Jae-yong Arrested On Bribery Allegation




17.02.17 02:49
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Group's Lee Jae-yong was formally arrested on allegations of bribery, perjury and embezzlement.


The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant for Lee's arrest early Friday. Including procedural steps and appeals, it may take as long as 18 months for a trial and verdict. The decision was made because of the risk that he might destroy evidence or flee, a court spokesperson reportedly said.


Investigators are looking into whether the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. was involved in providing as much as 43 billion won ($38 million) to benefit a close friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, in exchange for government support of his management succession. Prosecutors allege that Lee, 48, funded Park's associates as he tried to consolidate control over the sprawling conglomerate founded by his grandfather.


The court rejected the prosecutor's request to arrest Samsung Electronics President Park Sang-Jin. With Lee under detention, Park will probably assume some of Lee's responsibilities.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.500 $ 1.400 $ -   $ 0,00% 17.02./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KR7005930003 888322 1.600 $ 1.000 $
Werte im Artikel
1.500 plus
+7,14%
31,46 minus
-0,70%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 1.500 $ +7,14%  26.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Samsung Electronics 25.01.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...