Samsung To Offer Refurbished Galaxy Note 7, Except In US




28.03.17 09:41
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung is planning to sell the recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished or rental phones where applicable, but not in US.


In a statement, the company said, "Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly."


Meanwhile, a Samsung spokesperson reportedly said that the company will not be offering refurbished Galaxy Note 7 devices for rent or sale in the US.


Samsung had discontinued the Note 7 in October last year after two recalls of the devices worldwide over safety concerns.


Due to lithium-ion batteries that overheat and burst into flames, Samsung had recalled an estimated four million of the flagship smartphones. The devices, once most sought after, were banned by authorities in the US and elsewhere from use on planes.


The company is estimated to have lost some $5.3 billion due to the mishap caused by faulty batteries. Samsung's plans for these recalled phones were unclear until now.


Samsung now said that it will ensure that Galaxy Note 7 devices are recycled and processed in an environmentally-friendly manner. For remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices, the company will detach salvageable components such as semiconductors and camera modules for reuse. They shall be detached by companies specializing in such services and used for test sample production purposes.


For the left overs, the company will perform processes such as metals extraction using environmentally friendly methods. Samsung shall first extract precious metals, such as copper, nickel, gold and silver.


The company also noted that as part of its ongoing commitment to recycling, Samsung also plans to join the European Union's research and development and test efforts to develop new eco-friendly processing methods.


As per Samsung's website, its refurbished phones have been rebuilt, refreshed and covered. The refurbished models have 1 year warranty, and are offered at lower prices than the brand new ones.


The announcement comes as Samsung is expected to introduced the Galaxy S8 Wednesday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



