Samsung Says Note 7 Battery Design, Manufacturing Caused Fires

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co.



(SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said that its lengthy probe into what caused some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire has established that faulty batteries were the main problem, not the smartphone's hardware design or software.

Samsung said "Our investigation, as well as investigations completed by three independent industry organizations, concluded that the batteries were found to be the cause of the Note 7 incidents."

"Nonetheless, we provided the target for the battery specifications for the innovative Note 7, and we are taking responsibility for our failure to ultimately identify and verify the issues arising from the battery design and manufacturing process prior to the launch of the Note 7," the statement said.

Samsung said design and manufacturing issues related to the batteries were blamed for the Note 7 fires, but additional investigations are needed to find the root cause of the battery problems.

The conclusion came after about 700 Samsung researchers and engineers replicated the incidents by testing more than 200,000 fully-assembled devices and more than 30,000 batteries, Samsung said.

DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics apologized again over the Note 7 recall and vowed to regain trust from consumers around the world.

Samsung decided to discontinue the Note 7 in October last year after recalling millions of the devices worldwide over safety concerns.

During a press conference, Koh said Samsung has "taken several corrective actions to ensure this never happens again, including the implementation of a multi-layer safety measures protocol at the product planning stage, and an 8-point Battery Safety Check."

"For the last several months, together with independent industry expert organizations, we conducted thorough investigation to find cause to the Galaxy Note 7 incidents," Koh said.

"Today, more than ever, we are committed to earning the trust of our customers through innovation that redefines what is possible in safety, and as a gateway to unlimited possibilities and incredible new experiences," Koh said.

Samsung has estimated that the Note 7 recall cost the company about US$5.3 billion.

The initial batch of batteries were made by an affiliate, Samsung SDI Co. Replacements after a recall were also faulty amid a quick ramp-up in production, forcing Samsung to end production and scrap the phone altogether.

Samsung didn't identify its battery suppliers, instead listing them as 'A battery' and 'B battery' in its statement. In addition to Samsung SDI, Amperex Technology Ltd. was a provider of batteries to the Note 7.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM