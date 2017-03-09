Erweiterte Funktionen

Samsung Reportedly Plans U.S. Expansion, Would Shift Manufacturing From Mexico




09.03.17 03:08
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co.

(SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) is considering a major investment to expand its U.S. production facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported people familiar with the matter.


The initial capital investment is expected to be around $300 million, the report said, with Samsung shifting some production of oven ranges to the U.S. from Mexico. The move could generate around 500 jobs.


Talks are continuing and no final decisions have been made, with a start date for oven-range production still undetermined, the Journal said, so the details may change.


In subsequent years, Samsung could eventually ramp up U.S. manufacturing of refrigerators, washers, dryers and other home appliances, which could make the total investment significantly larger. But no firm deadline or commitment is set for those decisions, the paper said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



