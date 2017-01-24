Samsung Q4 Operating Profit Up 50%; To Buy Back $8 Bln Of Shares

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co.



(SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) reported a operating profit for the fourth-quarter that increased about 50 percent from last year. The company also plans to buy back 9.3 trillion won or $8 billion of its shares.

Fourth quarter earnings were driven by the components businesses, mainly the Memory business and the Display Panel segment, which manufactures OLED and LCD screens. Robust sales of high-end, high-performance memory products and expanded process migration in V-NAND, plus strong shipments of OLED and large-size UHD panels contributed to profitability. The stronger US dollar against the Korean won also had a positive impact on operating profits.

Operating profit for the fourth-quarter increased about 50 percent to 9.22 trillion Korean won from last year's 6.14 trillion won.

Quarterly revenue slightly increased to 53.33 trillion won from 53.32 trillion won in the prior year.

The Mobile business registered gains year-over-year due to solid sales of flagship products such as Galaxy S7/ S7 edge and improved profitability of mid-to-low end models. The Consumer Electronics division posted an earnings decline, despite increased sales of premium TVs including SUHD and curved TVs. The Digital Appliances business also saw positive demand in the fourth quarter, but new investments in B2B resulted in a slip in earnings. The Semiconductor business registered 4.95 trillion won in operating profits on consolidated revenue of 14.86 trillion won for the quarter.

The memory division achieved strong earnings growth in the fourth quarter by focusing on high profitability and a differentiated product mix.

Looking to the memory outlook for 2017, stable demand from mobile and servers is expected to continue.

The Display Panel segment posted 7.42 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 1.34 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, driven by increased shipments from OLED panels and improved earnings from large-sized LCD TV panels.

The IT & Mobile Communications Division posted 23.61 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 2.50 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter. The fourth quarter saw higher market demand for smartphones and tablets on year-end peak seasonality.

The Consumer Electronics Division, including the Visual Display and Digital Appliances businesses, posted 13.64 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 0.32 trillion won in operating profit for the fourth quarter.

In 2017, the components businesses expect solid demand for value-added semiconductor products and for flexible OLED and large-size LCD panels. The company will seek to improve profitability in DRAM and NAND amid continued growing demand for data center servers and mobile devices. System LSI will continue to diversify its customer base in order to increase earnings. For display panels, earnings from high-end flexible OLED are expected to increase YOY due to an expansion in supply, and Samsung expects to meet stronger competition in the LCD market with value-added products focusing on UHD and large-size TV panels.

Although the growth of the global smartphone market is expected to slow this year, new services such as artificial intelligence (AI) will be a differentiating factor.

For Consumer Electronics in 2017, the company will aim to strengthen its market leadership in the premium TV market with QLED TV and large-size UHD TV and enhance its brand in the B2B sector of the home appliances market.

Moving into the first quarter, overall earnings are expected to decline quarter-over-quarter, as earnings in the set businesses are projected to decrease resulting from increased marketing expenses in the Mobile business and a sales decrease of TVs due to weak seasonal demand.

For the Memory business, the company aims to achieve solid earnings despite seasonal weakness of the first quarter with a focus on high-density and high-performance products. The ramp up of 10nm mobile AP production by System LSI is expected to maintain stable revenue. The Display Panel segment will seek to stay profitable by meeting demand for OLED panels and expanding shipments of value-added LCD panel.

Total capital expenditure (CAPEX) executed in 2016 was 25.5 trillion won, which is lower than the previous guideline of 27 trillion won. This was mainly due to the year-end investments carrying over to 2017.

The CAPEX plan for 2017 has not been finalized, the company said.

In the Semiconductor business, the company expects to see huge growth in demand for high-density, high-performance memory for processing big data in the server market and chipsets for automotive and AI-related businesses.

Through these new developments, Samsung expects significant new business opportunities. However, the company remains mindful of uncertainties in the global business environment. These circumstances could potentially bring challenges to the execution of its mid- to long-term business strategies, such as M&A and investment decisions and developing new growth engines.

Looking ahead to 2017, the company will strive to improve earnings YOY by increasing shipments of flexible OLED through its technological leadership and expansion of capacity.

Looking to the TV market in 2017, demand is expected to slightly increase as emerging markets recover and replacement purchases increase.

