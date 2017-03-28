Erweiterte Funktionen

Samsung Plans To Sell Refurbished Or Rental Versions Of Galaxy Note 7 Smartphone




28.03.17 05:31
dpa-AFX


SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co.

(SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) plans to sell refurbished or rental versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. But, the company did not specify when or where the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone would re-emerge.


"Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly," Samsung said in Tuesday's statement.


Samsung has collected 97 percent of its Note 7 smartphones and issued a software code that blocks any device in circulation from being recharged at all.


After conducting a recall that failed to fix the battery issue that caused some Note 7s to overheat and catch fire, Samsung pulled the product and offered customers refunds or a replacement phone. The incident was a public relations challenge for the Suwon-based company and is estimated to cost it more than $6 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



