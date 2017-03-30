Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Visa":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Samsung Electronics Unveils Galaxy S8 And S8+




30.03.17 05:49
dpa-AFX


SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) introduced the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.


"The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ usher in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world," said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what's possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung's smartphone legacy."


Available in 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+, the Infinity Display and bezel-less design form a smooth, continuous surface with no buttons or harsh angles. The Galaxy S8's compact design enables comfortable one-handed operation and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on both the front and back for durability and a high-quality finish.


The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are equipped with an advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera for the best low-light, zoom and anti-blur photos with enhanced image processing.


The company noted that the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are built on Samsung Knox, a defense-grade security platform. In addition, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ will offer a wide selection of biometric technologies including a fingerprint scanner, iris scanner and facial recognition so users can select a secure biometric authentication method that works best for them.


The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will also connect to the new Gear 360 to create 4K 360-degree videos and 15MP photos.


The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available starting on April 21, and will be offered in a rich color palette including Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Arctic Silver, Coral Blue and Maple Gold.


Separately, Samsung Electronics announced a strategic partnership with Visa to help bring Samsung Pay to online merchants. Starting later this year, Samsung Pay users will be able to shop online at hundreds of thousands of merchants around the world where Visa Checkout is accepted.


Samsung Electronics also announced a new Samsung Gear 360, a 4K resolution-capable 360-degree camera with a refined design for easier use.


the Gear 360 offers 4K video recording for immersive and realistic digital content. Equipped with 8.4-megapixel image sensors and Bright Lens F2.2 on both dual fisheye lenses, the Gear 360 can create high resolution images.


The latest edition of the Gear 360 is compatible with Samsung flagship devices including the newly-released Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017). The Gear 360 also offers greater compatibility with iOS devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE, as well as Windows and Mac computers.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
89,18 $ 89,12 $ 0,06 $ +0,07% 30.03./01:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92826C8394 A0NC7B 92,05 $ 73,25 $
Werte im Artikel
89,18 plus
+0,07%
-    plus
0,00%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		82,90 € +0,51%  29.03.17
Düsseldorf 82,88 € +1,22%  29.03.17
Berlin 82,44 € +0,68%  29.03.17
Hamburg 82,38 € +0,61%  29.03.17
Hannover 82,38 € +0,61%  29.03.17
Xetra 82,36 € +0,56%  29.03.17
Frankfurt 82,675 € +0,40%  29.03.17
NYSE 89,18 $ +0,07%  29.03.17
Stuttgart 82,965 € 0,00%  29.03.17
München 82,45 € -0,05%  29.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
110 Visa.................die Freiheit ne. 03.02.17
8 Visa Inc + Europe 25.10.16
  Löschung 27.05.16
19 Jetzt einen Einstieg wagen ???. 21.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...