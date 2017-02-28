Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Salzgitter":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Salzgitter FY16 Pretax Profit Surges; Sees Higher Results In FY17




28.02.17 08:02
dpa-AFX


SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported 2016 profit before tax of 53.2 million euros, up sharply from a restated profit of 4.1 million euros in the prior year.


The latest year's pre-tax profit includes 19.1 million euros in contribution from the Aurubis investment as well as a net figure of negative 2.3 million euros in burdens on earnings from special items.


Net income for the year was 56.8 million euros or 1.00 euro per share, compared to net loss of 56.0 million euros or 1.08 euros per share in the previous year.


Salzgitter Group's external sales were 7.91 billion euros, down from 8.62 billion euros last year, due to the downtrend in average selling prices of steel products.


For the financial year 2017, the company expects pre-tax profit of between 100 million and 150 million euros, and an increase in sales to around 9 billion euros.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,205 € 35,315 € -1,11 € -3,14% 28.02./10:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0006202005 620200 38,46 € 20,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,186 € -3,30%  10:25
Düsseldorf 34,76 € -0,90%  08:07
Hannover 34,765 € -0,95%  08:10
München 34,72 € -1,18%  08:00
Berlin 34,65 € -1,44%  08:48
Hamburg 34,765 € -1,45%  08:09
Stuttgart 34,425 € -2,42%  09:56
Frankfurt 34,451 € -2,57%  09:56
Xetra 34,205 € -3,14%  10:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2158 Salzgitter: Value-Aktie mit KBV. 13.02.17
114 Salzgitter läuft viel zu steil nac. 08.12.15
595 Salzgitter - Die letzten günstig. 07.07.15
5 Salzgitter - 65plus Initiative/Cha. 14.08.13
143 Euro am Sonntag, wieder für j. 14.11.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...