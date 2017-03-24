Salzgitter Announces Dividend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Salzgitter":

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) announced its Executive and Supervisory boards will propose that the General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on June 1, 2017, approve a dividend payment of 0.30 euros per share.



Salzgitter said the company continues to pursue its policy of steady dividend distribution.

Salzgitter AG presented its Annual Report 2016 to the public, among other things, at the Annual Results Press Conference.

