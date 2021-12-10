Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - Upbeat update
10.12.21 13:54
Edison Investment Research
S&U’s trading update (for the period since its July half-year end) was upbeat, reporting growth accelerating in both Advantage motor finance and Aspen bridging finance. Recent developments in the pandemic could temper near-term consumer confidence but, looking beyond this, S&U has successfully navigated the onset of COVID-19 while continuing to develop both its businesses, creating a good basis for longer-term growth.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,00 €
|29,00 €
|1,00 €
|+3,45%
|10.12./16:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|34,00 €
|24,60 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
