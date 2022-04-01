Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - Seeing recovery and adapting to grow
01.04.22 09:34
Edison Investment Research
S&U recorded a dramatic increase in profit in FY22, but the more telling point is that average pre-tax profit for FY22 and FY21 was nearly £33m, only slightly below the pre-pandemic level of £35m (FY20). In the meantime, the group has continued to refine and develop both its businesses, which should underpin medium-term growth even if the near-term macro background is uncertain.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,40 €
|26,80 €
|0,60 €
|+2,24%
|01.04./09:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|34,00 €
|25,00 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.