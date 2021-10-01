Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - H122 ahead of expectation and outlook good




01.10.21 12:24
Edison Investment Research

S&U’s focus on establishing customer relationships as well as refining its credit scoring in motor finance and providing high service levels in property bridging are paying off through strong collections (and lower than expected impairments) at Advantage and further strong loan and profit growth at Aspen Bridging.

Aktuell
Neuer 234% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB). Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA) in Kürze

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,40 € 33,20 € -0,80 € -2,41% 01.10./15:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007655037 A0BKSX 34,00 € 24,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 32,00 € +1,27%  10:31
München 33,20 € 0,00%  08:08
Frankfurt 32,40 € -2,41%  08:05
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Neuer 669% Lithium Aktientip nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V)

Sienna Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...