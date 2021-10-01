Erweiterte Funktionen
S&U - H122 ahead of expectation and outlook good
01.10.21 12:24
Edison Investment Research
S&U’s focus on establishing customer relationships as well as refining its credit scoring in motor finance and providing high service levels in property bridging are paying off through strong collections (and lower than expected impairments) at Advantage and further strong loan and profit growth at Aspen Bridging.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,40 €
|33,20 €
|-0,80 €
|-2,41%
|01.10./15:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007655037
|A0BKSX
|34,00 €
|24,60 €
