Erweiterte Funktionen



S&U - FY22 profit beat and positive outlook




11.02.22 11:56
Edison Investment Research

S&U’s Q422 trading update was positive, indicating that both Advantage motor finance and Aspen Bridging are set to beat FY22 profit expectations. The main positive surprise is an exceptionally low impairment charge at Advantage, which is likely to normalise in FY23, while the group is not immune to economic uncertainty. However, both businesses are making good progress and appear well-placed to achieve medium-term growth.

Aktuell
Bill Gates und Warren Buffet investieren in Uran - Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,40 € 31,00 € 1,40 € +4,52% 11.02./13:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007655037 A0BKSX 34,00 € 24,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,40 € +4,52%  08:09
Stuttgart 33,60 € +1,20%  08:09
München 32,40 € +0,62%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal. 244% Lithium Hot Stock nach 4.609% mit Albemarle (ALB:NYSE)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...