Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "S Immo":
S Immo - FY21 results show continued solid recovery
04.05.22 08:50
Edison Investment Research
S Immo’s FY21 results saw a gross profit recovery very close to 2019 and EPS setting an all-time record of €3.24 per share. This was accompanied by a positive outlook statement. The shares closed at €22.75 on 29 April, representing a c 22% discount to its FY21 EPRA NAV of €29.29. On 2 May, it was announced that CPI had raised its bid for S Immo to €23.50 (cum dividend), which the management board has accepted.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,10 €
|23,30 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,86%
|04.05./11:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AT0000652250
|902388
|23,50 €
|19,30 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,10 €
|-0,86%
|11:01
|Xetra
|23,30 €
|+2,42%
|03.05.22
|Frankfurt
|23,20 €
|+0,87%
|08:07
|München
|23,15 €
|+0,87%
|08:04
|Berlin
|23,15 €
|+0,87%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|23,00 €
|-1,08%
|11:00
|Stuttgart
|23,00 €
|-1,08%
|10:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Löschung
|22.09.21
|13
|Sparkassen Immobilien AG
|01.09.21
|Löschung
|03.11.18