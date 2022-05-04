Erweiterte Funktionen

S Immo - FY21 results show continued solid recovery




04.05.22 08:50
Edison Investment Research

S Immo’s FY21 results saw a gross profit recovery very close to 2019 and EPS setting an all-time record of €3.24 per share. This was accompanied by a positive outlook statement. The shares closed at €22.75 on 29 April, representing a c 22% discount to its FY21 EPRA NAV of €29.29. On 2 May, it was announced that CPI had raised its bid for S Immo to €23.50 (cum dividend), which the management board has accepted.

