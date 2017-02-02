Erweiterte Funktionen
SVG Capital Posts 45-week Pre-tax Profit Of GBP 101.21 Mln
02.02.17 11:59
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SVG Capital PLC (SVI.
L) reported Thursday that its profit before tax for the 45 weeks to December 9 was 101.21 million pounds. Earnings per share were 64.4 pence.
In the year ended January 31, 2016, the company had recorded profit before tax of 91.86 million pounds, and earnings per share of 51.5 pence.
Total operating income for the 45 weeks was 4.95 million pounds, while last full-year's operating income was 33.49 million pounds.
SVG Capital's net assets per share increased 10% to 719 pence per share and the share price appreciated 45%.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,239 €
|8,152 €
|0,087 €
|+1,07%
|02.02./08:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007892358
|912614
|8,46 €
|5,68 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Berlin
|8,239 €
|+1,07%
|08:08
