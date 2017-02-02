Erweiterte Funktionen



SVG Capital Posts 45-week Pre-tax Profit Of GBP 101.21 Mln




02.02.17 11:59
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SVG Capital PLC (SVI.

L) reported Thursday that its profit before tax for the 45 weeks to December 9 was 101.21 million pounds. Earnings per share were 64.4 pence.


In the year ended January 31, 2016, the company had recorded profit before tax of 91.86 million pounds, and earnings per share of 51.5 pence.


Total operating income for the 45 weeks was 4.95 million pounds, while last full-year's operating income was 33.49 million pounds.


SVG Capital's net assets per share increased 10% to 719 pence per share and the share price appreciated 45%.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten!
Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
AVZ Minerals Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,239 € 8,152 € 0,087 € +1,07% 02.02./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007892358 912614 8,46 € 5,68 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 8,239 € +1,07%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Übernahme einer der weltgrößten Lithium-Lagerstätten! Bis zu 16.000ppm Lithium - 1.100% Lithium-Aktientip!

AVZ Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...