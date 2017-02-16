Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Stada":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


STADA Establishes Ad Hoc Committee




16.02.17 16:50
dpa-AFX


BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.

PK, STDAF.PK) said that the Supervisory Board has resolved to establish an ad hoc committee of the Supervisory Board. The committee which consists of five members and will be headed by Supervisory Board Chairman Ferdinand Oetker, will ensure a quick and close exchange of information between the two boards and will allow for an efficient decision making process for transactions requiring approval.


The Supervisory Board views the establishment of the committee as an expression of a coordinated approach in the ongoing open-minded talks that the Executive Board is conducting with the full endorsement and support of the Supervisory Board.


Earlier this week, Stada Arzneimittel said that its Executive Board has started open-minded talks with both potential bidders for the acquisition of the company. Stada said, the expressions of interest from Cinven Partners LLP and from Advent International Corporation could offer in different ways attractive opportunities in the interest of the company.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy!
Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,34 € 55,65 € 0,69 € +1,24% 16.02./17:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007251803 725180 57,10 € 30,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,40 € +1,13%  17:25
Nasdaq OTC Other 60,00 $ +2,39%  17:14
Frankfurt 56,215 € +1,28%  17:14
Xetra 56,24 € +1,06%  17:18
Stuttgart 56,17 € +0,91%  17:15
München 55,50 € +0,45%  08:00
Düsseldorf 55,68 € +0,34%  08:10
Hannover 55,69 € +0,13%  08:10
Berlin 55,57 € +0,09%  09:25
Hamburg 55,32 € -0,63%  15:45
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme direkt neben Lithium X und Pure Energy! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Lieferanten für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
463 STADA wird mit Quartalszahle. 15.02.17
1187 Dax-Einzelwertetrading KW 04 28.12.15
202 Stada AG soll übernommen we. 06.08.15
103 Stada bricht aus 01.04.15
39 Bewertung 31.01.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...